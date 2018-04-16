CBS 2 NYWatch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WASHINGTON (CBSNewYork) — President Donald Trump on Monday spoke out about the U.S.-led attack on chemical facilities in Syria, praising the military and it’s allies for the “mission accomplished.”

Trump saluted members of the armed services after the weekend strike.

“With way over a hundred missiles shot in, they didn’t shoot one down,” the president said. “The equipment didn’t work too well, their equipment. They didn’t shoot one. You know, they heard, ‘oh they shot 40 down. They they shot 15 down.’Then I called, I said ‘Did they?’, ‘No sir every single one hit its target.’.”

Trump spoke Monday at a conference in Hialeah, Florida. He also took the opportunity to tout the country’s economy.

“This country is starting to rock with our businesses coming back in,” he said. “It’s really starting to rock.”

Earlier in the day, Trump ignored a gaggle of reporters asking him to respond to James Comey’s explosive interview. The president had already tweeted, saying Comey lied to Congress and the former Deputy FBI Director Andrew McCabe and others committed “many crimes.”

Comey gave a tell-all sit-down with ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos, where he called the president “morally unfit” to lead. Comey added it’s conceivable that the Russians have compromising material on Trump.

“These are words that I never thought I’d utter about a president of the United States, but it’s possible,” Comey said.

Aboard Air Force One, White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told reporters the president did not watch the entire interview or learn anything new.

“Comey is a self-admitted leaker,” she said. “He’s been proven to be dishonest and I think his credibility is really at hand.”

Meanwhile, the White House has apparently stopped a plan for additional sanctions on Russia related to the Syrian chemical weapons attack. The administration has walked back statements made by U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley promising new sanctions.

