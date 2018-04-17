NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police are searching for an intruder who climbed through a window and crawled into bed with a 14-year-old girl in Brooklyn.

It happened around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday on 39th Street in Borough Park.

The Hispanic man placed his hand over the girl’s mouth, prompting her to jump out of bed, police said. The girl’s 10-year-old sister, asleep in the same room, screamed, alerting their parents.

Police told CBS2 the man was seen pulling up his pants as he fled through a window and left his underwear behind.

The girls were not hurt and nothing was taken, police said.

Police said the case is being investigated as an attempted sexual assault.