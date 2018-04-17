NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are searching for a suspect who they said shot a man in East Harlem.

It happened just after 6:15 p.m. Monday on Second Avenue and 111th Street.

Police said the suspect approached a 22-year-old man from behind and opened fire. The victim was struck once in the leg and was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Police said the suspect, who was seen on surveillance video, fled the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782), visit www.nypdcrimestoppers.com or text tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.