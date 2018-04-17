CBS 2 NYWatch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Looking for our new site? Click here WCBS helps […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]
SCARE IN THE SKY: Southwest Airlines Plane From LaGuardia Makes Emergency Landing
Filed Under:Chris Melore, direct payment, IRS, Local TV, Talkers, tax day, taxes

CBS Local — If you were waiting until the last minute to pay your taxes and were depending on IRS.gov to make a payment from your checking account, there’s some bad news.

Right now the Direct Pay section of the Internal Revenue Service’s web site is not working. There’s just an advisory message that reads “This service is currently unavailable. We apologize for any inconvenience.”

According to CBS News, IRS Acting Commissioner David Kautter acknowledged the issue in a House hearing. “We are working to resolve the issue and taxpayers should continue to file as they normally would,” he said.

Direct Pay is a service that lets taxpayers pay their estimated taxes directly via a bank account, free of charge. Paying with a credit card through the IRS’ site will cost around two percent of the payment amount, starting at $2.50. Other payment options include paying through a service like TurboTax or H&R Block.

[H/T CNET]

More From CBS New York

Download Weather App
Talkers
60 Minutes Hear It On Demand

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch