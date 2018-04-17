CBS 2 NYMegan Leavey and Rex (credit: Facebook) Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect […]
Filed Under:LIRR, Local TV, Marc Liverman, NJ Transit

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The Long Island Rail Road says a switch issue is causing problems for some trains during the morning commute Tuesday.

The LIRR says riders should expect delays, cancellations and some diversions on the Babylon, Hempstead, West Hempstead and Far Rockaway lines due to Amtrak switch trouble at Penn Station.

The LIRR says NYC Transit is cross-honoring tickets for the E train at Jamaica, Kew Gardens and Forest Hills.

There is also cross-honoring at Atlantic Terminal and 34th Street for the 2/3 train and on the 7 train at Woodside.

For more information from the LIRR, click here.

Meanwhile, some NJ TRANSIT riders were also facing problems early Tuesday morning, but those have since been resolved.

NJ TRANSIT service on the Gladstone Line resumed in both directions after being suspended for hours between Far Hills and Gladstone due to ongoing overhead wire repairs near Peapack.

For more information from NJ TRANSIT, click here.

