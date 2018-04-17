NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — It was a special day Tuesday for the family of a fallen FDNY lieutenant.
The wife and children of Michael Davidson got a visit from Mets pitchers Steven Matz, Seth Lugo, and Robert Gsellman at Davidson’s former firehouse.
The three pitchers even got to pose on the back of Engine 69.
Mets Executive Jeff Wilpon and General Manager Sandy Alderson gave the firehouse a Mets no. 69 jersey signed by the team.
37-year-old Michael Davidson died of smoke inhalation while fighting a massive blaze at a Harlem brownstone on March 22nd.
A faulty boiler is suspected of causing the inferno as the building was being used for a movie shoot.