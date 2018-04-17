NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — It was a special day Tuesday for the family of a fallen FDNY lieutenant.

The wife and children of Michael Davidson got a visit from Mets pitchers Steven Matz, Seth Lugo, and Robert Gsellman at Davidson’s former firehouse.

The three pitchers even got to pose on the back of Engine 69.

Thank you @mets for an uplifting visit with the family of #FDNY Lt. Michael Davidson and members of #Engine69 and #Ladder28 pic.twitter.com/2DuIvOEYwE — FDNY (@FDNY) April 17, 2018

Mets Executive Jeff Wilpon and General Manager Sandy Alderson gave the firehouse a Mets no. 69 jersey signed by the team.

37-year-old Michael Davidson died of smoke inhalation while fighting a massive blaze at a Harlem brownstone on March 22nd.

A faulty boiler is suspected of causing the inferno as the building was being used for a movie shoot.