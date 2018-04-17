NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police are searching for a panhandler who stabbed a man with a steak knife inside a restaurant in Harlem.

It happened shortly after 2 p.m. Friday at Pee Dee Steak House on West 125th Street.

Police told CBS2 the 30-year-old victim was eating inside the restaurant when he was approached by the suspect, who asked for money. When the victim refused, police said the suspect asked an elderly couple at the neighboring table for money and became belligerent.

The man asked the panhandler to step outside and was walking in front of him, when the suspect grabbed a steak knife off a table and stabbed the victim in the left shoulder, police said.

The man was taken to Harlem Hospital, where he underwent surgery to have the knife removed from his back. He is expected to survive.

Police described the panhandler as a black man, approximately 30 years old, 5 feet 7 inches tall, 195 pounds, with brown eyes, a close-cut haircut and a burgundy mark on his forehead. He was last seen wearing a blue jacket, yellow scarf, blue jeans and brown boots.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS or for Spanish 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit tips on the Crime Stoppers Website or by texting them to CRIMES (274637) then entering TIP577. All calls are strictly confidential.