QUEENS (CBSNewYork) — The New York City Police Department is asking for help finding a missing girl who was last seen Monday around 7 a.m. in Queens.

Mishel Martinez, 14, was last seen in the North Corona neighborhood near the corner of 39th Avenue and 108th Street.

She is described as being approximately 5’1″ tall, weighing 130 lbs., with brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen wearing a light black jacket, black jeans, a black shirt and multi-colored sneakers.

Anyone with information should call 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782), or go online to www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or text to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.