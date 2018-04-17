NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — A Southwest Airlines plane from New York to Dallas made an emergency landing at Philadelphia’s airport with a damaged engine and window on Tuesday.

Southwest Flight 1380 from LaGuardia to Dallas Love Field was diverted to Philadelphia International Airport.

Update on Flight #1380: pic.twitter.com/JhwVlUBeia — Southwest Airlines (@SouthwestAir) April 17, 2018

The FAA said the plane landed after “the crew reported damage to one of the aircraft’s engines, as well as the fuselage and at least one window.”

Passengers walked off the plane on the tarmac at the airport. Footage from the scene showed damage to the left engine of the plane and the tarmac covered in foam from fire crews.

Passengers on board posted on social media that the plane was en route when something happened.

“There is a hole in the side of the aircraft also,” a person can be heard saying in a conversation with air traffic controllers in Philadelphia as the plane approached. The audio was captured by LiveATC.net.

@SouthwestAir These are the hero’s of SWA 1380 NYC to Dallas We lost an engine mid-flight and they guided back to Philly saved 149 on board pic.twitter.com/RNA8sXRBZA — Kristopher Johnson (@EMMS_MrJohnson) April 17, 2018

Passenger Marty Martinez did a brief Facebook Live posting with the caption “Something is wrong with our plane! It appears we are going down! Emergency landing!! Southwest flight from NYC to Dallas!!”

Martinez posted images on Facebook showing a broken window and said that oxygen masks had deployed.

Firefighters were on the scene but a spokeswoman couldn’t immediately provide any details. CBS2 was told one person was hurt, but the extent the injuries is unknown.

Southwest said in its statement that 143 passengers and five crewmembers were on board the plane. Passengers and crew were transported into the terminal.

“Safety is always our top priority at Southwest Airlines, and we are working diligently to support our Customers and Crews at this time,” the statement said.

The National Transportation Safety Board said in Twitter that it was gathering information about the incident.

NTSB gathering information about this morning's incident involving a Southwest Airlines 737. — NTSB_Newsroom (@NTSB_Newsroom) April 17, 2018

The NTSB will be in charge of the investigation.

