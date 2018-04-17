CBS 2 NYThis is the Nissan Altima allegedly driven by Evan Potts. (Photo: CBS 2) Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report […]
WCBS 880This is the Nissan Altima allegedly driven by Evan Potts. (Photo: CBS 2) WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on […]
1010 WINSThis is the Nissan Altima allegedly driven by Evan Potts. (Photo: CBS 2) 1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU […]
WFANThis is the Nissan Altima allegedly driven by Evan Potts. (Photo: CBS 2) As the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and […]
WLNYThis is the Nissan Altima allegedly driven by Evan Potts. (Photo: CBS 2) Program Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices […]
SCARE IN THE SKY: Southwest Airlines Plane From LaGuardia Makes Emergency Landing
Filed Under:Florida, Lois Riess, Minnesota

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. (CBSNewYork/CBSNews/AP) — Newly released surveillance video shows a woman in a Florida bar smiling and speaking with a fellow patron, whom police said she later killed to steal her identity.

The video released by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office shows 56-year-old Lois Riess of Bloomberg Prairie, Minnesota, talking to 59-year-old Pamela Hutchinson April 5 at the Smokin’ Oyster Brewery in Fort Myers Beach.

“It’s just evil that flowed through. Because how can you go around killing people for no other good reason other than to keep yourself out of prison,” Danielle Jeffreys, Hutchinson’s cousin, told CBS News correspondent Mark Strassmann.

More From CBS News

Police say Riess is also wanted for the March slaying of husband David Riess in Minnesota. Authorities say she may have targeted Hutchinson because the two women looked alike. Riess is still at large. Authorities say she stole Hutchinson’s car, which has been seen in Louisiana and Texas.

Lee County Undersheriff Carmine Marceno says that although Riess “may look like anyone’s mother or grandmother, she’s an absolute cold-blooded murderer.”

Investigators say Riess has since driven 1,300 miles along the Gulf Coast until her last known sighting in Corpus Christi, Texas.

“As her resources go away she may become more desperate and God forbid may strike again,” said Marceno.

Police believe Riess killed both victims with the same gun, and may still have it.

(© 2018 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

Download Weather App
Talkers
60 Minutes Hear It On Demand

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch