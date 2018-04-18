NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police on Wednesday arrested a man they say forced himself into a teenager’s bed in Brooklyn.

Investigators charged 38-year-old Isaac Hernandez with attempted rape after he allegedly snuck through a window at the 14-year-old girl’s 39th Street apartment in Borough Park early Tuesday.

Police say Hernandez placed his hand over the girl’s mouth, prompting her to jump out of bed. The girl’s 10-year-old sister, asleep in the same room, screamed, alerting their parents.

Police told CBS2 the man was seen pulling up his pants as he fled through a window and left his underwear behind.

The girls were not hurt and nothing was taken, police said.