NEW YORK (CBS Sports) — We’re in a golden age of NBA coaching, so we’re finding out just how important a coach can be to the continued success of a franchise. Brad Stevens in Boston, Quin Snyder in Utah and Dwane Casey in Toronto are just a few examples of coaches who have built their teams into contenders in just a short period of time.

Now that the offseason is here for the 14 teams that didn’t make the playoffs, they’ll evaluate their coaching situations to see if a change is needed.

The Knicks‘ Jeff Hornacek, the Magic’s Frank Vogel and the Hornets‘ Steve Clifford have already gotten the axe. We’ll continue to update this post with the latest firings, hires and rumors from around the league.

Rumors

Knicks rumors: New York is setting up interviews with the following candidates: Mike Woodson , David Fizdale , Jerry Stackhouse , Mark Jackson and former Cavaliers coach David Blatt , who is currently coaching in Europe, per ESPN. The team has reportedly not shown interest in Jeff Van Gundy for its vacant position. The Knicks are also wading into the college waters to check if two-time NCAA Tournament champion Jay Wright is interested in the position. Our Gary Parrish says it would seem like an unlikely partnership Kenny Smith from Turner Network, according to ESPN.

Suns rumors: Hawks coach Mike Budenholzer has been having discussions with Suns management about their vacant coaching position, according to ESPN. There is a sense that he is seeking a way to become their next head coach. He has two years left on his deal with Atlanta. The Suns have an interview lined up with former Grizzlies coach David Fizdale, according to the New York Times.

Hornets rumors: Charlotte has been granted permission to interview Spurs assistant Ettore Messina for its open coaching position, according to ESPN. Messina has won multiple EuroLeague titles in Italy. Jerry Stackhouse , coach of the Raptors’ G League team, will also interview for the opening, per ESPN.

Magic rumors: The Magic plan to interview Jerry Stackhouse, according to ESPN.

