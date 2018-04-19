NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A 4-year-old boy is set to be the youngest artist in 40 years to show at the ArtExpo New York.

Advait Kolarkar of Pune, India has already sold 38 paintings.

His work has been described as “action painting grasped in a flurry of colors that breathe life into varied objects.”

His interest in art began when he was less than one, when he started playing with food coloring and made a mold on the kitchen floor.

ArtExpo New York is located at Pier 94 at West 55th Street and West Side Highway and runs through Sunday, Apr. 22.