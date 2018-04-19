JERSEY CITY, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Police on Thursday said they have made an arrest in the suspicious death of a man found on a bench in his Jersey City neighborhood.

Charles Lowy, 68, faces murder charges for allegedly killing Anthony Bello, 77, according to Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez.

The body of Bello, was found at a park across the street on Manhattan Avenue where he lived.

Known by many as Coach B after coaching and being involved with the local little league at Pershing Field Park, Bello was also a teacher at St. Nicholas Church.

Neighbors say it was a daily morning routine for him to walk in the park, grab a coffee, read a paper, and smoke a cigarette.

Described as a friendly man who always went out of his way to mentor local youths, people who knew Bello say the can’t understand why anyone would want to harm him.

“He was always so friendly to everyone with us and the woman who used to live there,” Jersey City resident Mariah DeBenedetto said. “He always sat out he never bothered anybody. I don’t understand.”