RAMAPO, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – A Long Island man is under arrest after a wild encounter that was caught on video.

The apparent road rage incident took place Wednesday at around 4:16 p.m. on I-87 in Ramapo.

Video of the incident shows a blue Subaru and a red Nissan pulled over on the shoulder of the left lane of I-87.

The video begins as the driver of the Nissan swings a bat, smashing the Subaru driver’s door window and rear view mirror.

The Subaru driver says in the expletive-laden video “Look at this guy… I did nothing to you.”

After smashing the window, the Nissan driver starts to walk back to his car, followed by the Subaru driver. The man with the bat spins around and charges at him.

“Look at you, are going to f****** attack me? Are you gonna attack me? What did I do to you? What are you, nuts? What did I do to you?” the Subaru driver asks.

The Nissan driver then goes back into his car, where he has a female passenger waiting.

“Are you f****** embarrassed of this guy? He just destroyed my brand new car! He just f****** destroyed my brand new car, you idiot!” the Subaru driver says.

New York State Police arrested Daniel Bosquez of Woodmere.

Bosquez, 36, faces charges of criminal mischief, menacing and criminal possession of a weapon.

He is being held at the Rockland County Jail in lieu of $10,000 cash or $20,000 bond.

There were no injuries.