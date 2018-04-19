NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are searching for a woman who they say is wanted for slashing a 47-year-old man in the Bronx.

It happened two weeks ago on East 161st Street in Morrisania.

Police said the two got into an argument and the woman allegedly spit in the man’s face.

The suspect then allegedly said “I am going to cut you” before slashing him across the face with a sharp object.

The suspect then fled the scene. The victim was treated at the hospital for a laceration to the left side of his face.

Police describe the suspect as a black woman between the ages of 30 and 40, about 5’7″ to 5’8″ tall. They said she had an orange or red purse and a black and white backpack and was wearing a dark-colored jacket, an orange shirt, blue jeans and orange or red sneakers.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782), visit www.nypdcrimestoppers.com or text tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.