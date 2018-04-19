NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — The “Fearless Girl” statue near Wall Street will be moved from her spot facing the “Charging Bull” to a location by the New York Stock Exchange.

Mayor Bill de Blasio announced the statue’s new home on Thursday.

“This move to a new location will improve access for visitors and ensure that her message and impact continues to be heard,” the mayor said in a statement.

The ponytailed girl in a windblown dress became a tourist magnet last spring when the artwork popped up confronting the famous bull that was a symbol of the American financial resilience in the wake of the 1987 stock market crash.

The Statue was commissioned by State Street Global Advisors to celebrate women leaders in business. De Blasio said the statue will be moved by the end of the year.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)