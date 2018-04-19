MINEOLA, N.Y. (CBSNewYork/AP) – The alleged East Coast crime boss of the notorious street gang MS-13 has been ordered held without bail at his first court appearance on Long Island, where prosecutors accuse him of having a hand in a wave of violence.

Miguel Angel Corea Diaz – aka “Reaper” – had been jailed in Maryland in a separate drug case. Drug Enforcement Administration agents transported him to Nassau County on Wednesday for his Thursday hearing.

When the charges against Corea Diaz and 16 other defendants with alleged ties to MS-13 were announced earlier this year, DEA officials described him as the “point man on the East Coast who would report to MS-13 hierarchy in El Salvador.”

He allegedly ran the MS-13 “Sailors Clique.” He faces charges of conspiracy to commit murder and drug trafficking. If convicted of the most serious charge, Corea Diaz faces up to 25 years to life in prison.

An indictment alleges the 35-year-old Corea Diaz ordered beatings and killings and directed the gang’s drug operations in New York, New Jersey, Maryland, Texas and elsewhere.

“With today’s arraignment, we now have the highest-ranking MS-13 member on the East Coast in custody,” Nassau County District Attorney Madeline Singas said.

“By arresting the head of the Northeast faction of MS-13, we have crippled MS-13’s operations both in New York and in El Salvador,” said DEA Special Agent in Charge James Hunt.

“This investigation proved the law enforcement agencies working together in this community are making an impact on stopping the violent MS-13 gang. Anyone associated with MS-13 should be warned that you won’t be able to commit a crime and simply leave town,” said William F. Sweeney, Assistant Director-in-Charge of the FBI’s New York Field Office.

