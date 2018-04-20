By Matt DeLucia

CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

We have much brighter skies to finish out the work week and that trend will continue through the weekend. Highs will be in the low to mid 50s, but with a gusty NW wind, it’ll feel more like the 40s. Still an improvement from yesterday!

Its cold again tonight with lows in the 30s under mostly clear skies. Winds will subside overnight, so it won’t feel as bitter waking up tomorrow.

As for the weekend, plenty of sunshine is coming our way! Temps gradually warm, with upper 50s for Saturday and low 60s by Sunday.