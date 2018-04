NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – It’s not the average reason for an Emergency Service response at John F. Kennedy International Airport.

The Port Authority Police Department Emergency Services Unit searched Terminal 4 Friday afternoon for an escaped cat.

Currently, #PAPD ESU is searching Terminal 4, JFK, for Pepper, a black & white cat that bolted when its owner was checking in for a flight to China. Pepper escaped into the upper structures of the terminal. Passenger missed flight. #PAPDPROTECTSNYNJ #PAPDESU #ESU pic.twitter.com/ti5zTq6vtA — Port Authority PBA (@PAPD911) April 20, 2018

Pepper bolted when its owner was checking in for a flight to China, according to the PAPD PBA.

Pepper managed to run into the upper structure of the terminal, causing the passenger to miss his flight.