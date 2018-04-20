CBS 2 NYWatch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Looking for our new site? Click here WCBS helps […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]
Filed Under:Jessica Moore, Local TV, Long Island, Long Island High School For The Arts

SYOSSET, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Students across the country walked out of their classrooms Friday to rally for gun reform on the 19th anniversary of the Columbine High School shooting.

While hundreds of Manhattan students held their walkout in Washington Square Park, teens at one Long Island high school walked in, joining forces to create a garden of peace in honor of shooting victims.

“We’re doing a peace garden, while other people are walking out, because I feel like this is impacting all of us in a different way than walking out of school,” Long Island High School for the Arts junior Celia Spero told CBS2’s Jessica Moore. “It’s just more spiritual, I guess you could say.”

The peace garden in the school’s courtyard was the brainchild of Principal Chris Bleecker.

“We wanted to create an alternative activity to a walkout today where students could still really get connected to nature, feel like they were honor victims but also do something to build community among each other,” she said.

The students incorporated 239 plants into the peace garden, representing the number of school shootings in the U.S. since Sandy Hook.

Film students joined drama, dance and music majors in the creative endeavor, compromising their artistic visions to create a community masterpiece. Students said it’s a lesson for the country.

“If the world was like this, where everyone came together as a larger community and put aside their differences – in our cases, our artistic points of view – I think we would actually be in a a much better place,” senior Marco Cunha said.

Students said the new peace garden will serve as a living memorial to those lost to gun violence and a tangible reminder of what can happen when peace overcomes hate.

The principal said the plants she chose for the garden are native to Long Island and beneficial to bees and butterflies that fly around campus.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

Download Weather App
Talkers
60 Minutes Hear It On Demand

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch