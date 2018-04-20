NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are seeking help identifying a man shown in a surveillance photo who they say may be connected to an assault in Midtown on April 8.

Police say a 59-year-old man was near the corner of Seventh Avenue and West 55 Street shortly before 5 a.m. when a man punched him in the face and fled. The victim suffered injury to his eye and was treated and released from Elmhurst General Hospital.

The suspect is described as male, 5’8″ tall, 180 pounds with an athletic build, with brown eyes, bald and with a beard. He was wearing blue jeans and a blue long-sleeved shirt at the time of the assault.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). People may also go to the website WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or texting 274637 (CRIMES) and enter TIP577.