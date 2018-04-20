CBS 2 NYWatch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
Filed Under:Local TV, Sunrise Highway

EAST PATCHOGUE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A driver was rescued from a fiery wreck on Long Island thanks to two Suffolk County highway officers and two good Samaritans who jumped into action after police said her SUV collided with a truck and burst into flames.

It happened shortly after 4 a.m. Friday in the eastbound lanes of Sunrise Highway near exit 53 in East Patchogue.

Police said 19-year-old Mercedes Ramos was driving a Nissan Rogue when she slammed into the back of a roll-off container truck.

The SUV became stuck under the truck and was dragged for about one-quarter mile before the truck driver realized what happened, police said.

After the truck pulled off to the shoulder, police said the SUV burst into flames with Ramos trapped inside.

When Highway Patrol Officers Richard Gandolfo and John McCrory arrived at the scene, police said they jumped in to help two passing motorists who had stopped to try to free Ramos.

Together, police said they pulled Ramos from the burning vehicle. She was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police said the two officers and one of the good Samaritans were also treated at the hospital for minor burns and smoke inhalation. The truck driver and other motorist who stopped to help were not hurt.

Authorities Ramos was later arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated. She was issued a field appearance ticket and will be arraigned at a later date.

