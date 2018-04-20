YORKTOWN, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – A Metro-North Employee used a baseball bat to save a life Thursday night.

A car struck a rock wall on the southbound Taconic State Parkway near Exit 14 (Baldwin Road). The car rolled over on its side.

Some Good Samaritans spotted the wreck and pulled over to help out. The car was on fire and the driver was trapped inside.

Brian Geary, 30, of East Fishkill, pulled out a baseball bat from his car and smashed open the windshield. Geary and the other unidentified Good Samaritan were able to pull Linda Gironda, 56, from the burning car to safety.

The Yorktown Fire Department then arrived and put out the fire.

Gironda was rushed to Westchester Medical Center with serious injuries.