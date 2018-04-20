CBS 2 NYWatch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Looking for our new site? Click here WCBS helps […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]
Filed Under:Local TV, New Jersey, Steve Overmyer, Wanaque, Wanaque Police Department

WANAQUE, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – How far would you go to return a military medal?

One New Jersey town’s police department is stopping at nothing.

As CBS2’s Steve Overmyer reported, the World War One medal is leading police on a quest, and the inscription is just the first clue.

“Presented to Dan Battaglia by the people of Wanaque borough, New Jersey in grateful recognition of patriotic service in the World War,” Police Chief Robert Kronyak read.

When the 1917 medal came in, nobody could predict the undertaking it would become.

“I know Battaglias in this town. When I saw the name, I figured on my lunchbreak I would do some quick research on our CAD system, and by that afternoon I’d be driving to someone’s house handing it off,” said Cpt. Ken Fackina.

That was a week ago.

Battaglia is a common name and 100-year-old records are hard to come by. For more than a week, police have been assembling information to locate any remaining relative of a WWI veteran Dan Battaglia.

“It’s something that needs to be with a family member,” Fackina said. “It doesn’t belong in a case here in our building.”

In the small town, military service is a source of pride. Dan Battaglia’s name is even on a monument outside the police department.

They know where he lived, when he passed, and that he was believed to have no children. That’s not stopping their mission.

“We don’t deserve to have it here, the borough doesn’t deserve to have it here. It’s the family that deserves to have it,” said Kronyak. “Dan is the one who fought in the war.”

Now 101 years after it was first awarded, the town is hoping to see it presented again.

“It may be a distant family member, but it’s going to be in a family member’s hand soon,’ Fackina said. “There’s going to be a lot of joy, that I’ll know at that point it’s home. That’s really where it needs to be.”

If you have any information about the Battaglia family please connect with us on our Facebook page.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

Download Weather App
Talkers
60 Minutes Hear It On Demand

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch