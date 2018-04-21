CBS 2 NYAUGUSTA, : Course worker Skip Elliott waters flowers 04 April, 2000, in front of the clubhouse at Augusta National Golf Course, home of the 2000 Masters. (ELECTRONIC IMAGE) AFP PHOTO/Robert SULLIVAN (Photo credit should read ROBERT SULLIVAN/AFP/Getty Images)ROBERT SULLIVAN/AFP/Getty Images Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and […]
By Matt DeLucia

CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

Welcome to the weekend, everyone! Its shaping up to be a beautiful one with plentiful sunshine today and tomorrow. Temps will finally be around normal as well.

Highs for your Saturday will top out in the upper 50s and low 60s under mostly sunny skies. There will be a few more high clouds as you head south, but skies are still plenty bright. With clear skies tonight, temps again drop into the 30s with even some upper 20s in the higher elevations N&W. The exception is NYC, which will bottom out in the low 40s.

For Sunday, another winner is on tap! Bright skies and calm winds prevail, with highs a touch warmer, into the low to mid 60s… right where we should be for this time of year.

This nice stretch continues into the new week before our next chance of rain arrives by Wednesday. Get outside and enjoy this spectacular spring weekend!

