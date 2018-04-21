Morning!

Happy Saturday everyone! We finally have a weekend full of sunshine & decent temps. We start off this morning more like winter though… Chilly winds will make the temps feel like the lower 30s and even some 20s around the area.

Not to worry, after a few hours temps go up into the 50s and near 60s for spme living inland.

Skies remain sunny all weekend and the fair weather continues through Tuesday morning next week. After that some rain returns, and it cold be another spring soaker.

Check back in for the latest. G