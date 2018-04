NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The FDNY is on the scene of a two-alarm fire in the East Village.

Flames broke out around 3:30 p.m. Saturday on the second floor of a four-story building on East Ninth Street.

#FDNY members are on scene of a 2-alarm fire, 218 E 9 St. Manhattan. Currently no injuries have been reported. pic.twitter.com/1F42rUnHNz — FDNY (@FDNY) April 21, 2018

A restaurant on the first floor and three apartments were damaged, authorities said. Five adults and one child were displaced.

No injuries have been reported.

Check back with CBSNewYork.com for more on this developing story.