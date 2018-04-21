NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — April marks Autism Awareness Month.

Kids on the autism spectrum want to play and have fun like any other child, but going to a birthday party or even a playdate can be a challenge.

Executive Director for the Phoenix Center Julie Mower stopped by with some tips on how you can make everyone more comfortable, some of which can be found below:

Provide frequent breaks from stimuli such as noise, light or movement (lighting can be adjusted to prevent overstimulation, as well)

Parents of children with autism should clearly communicate and discuss with their child what will happen on the playdate beforehand and provide rules, boundaries and plenty of preparation.

Bring one or two toys that your child is familiar that he/she would be interested in playing with other children. Practice “play” and turn-taking as a way of preparing your child with autism for an upcoming playdate.



Parents of neurotypical children should also clearly communicate what will happen on the playdate beforehand and provide rules, boundaries and plenty of preparation.

Talk about Autism with your child and explain that while kids with autism may play differently, they still enjoy playing and building friendships with other kids.

