NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Port Authority police are still on the prowl for a cat that got loose at John F. Kennedy International Airport on Friday afternoon.

This is my friend's cat Pepper (中文名:呆萌). She's four years old and has microchip in her. Please inbox me or the airport officials if you ever see her. All leads are greatly appreciated! We miss her so much. Here's a recent picture of her. pic.twitter.com/vT7eoUowRY — ntp17 (@tn_nt17) April 21, 2018

Police said the feline, named Pepper, escaped from her carrier when her owner was checking in for a fight to China in Terminal 4.

The 4-year-old cat does have a microchip.