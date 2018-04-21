CBS 2 NYAUGUSTA, : Course worker Skip Elliott waters flowers 04 April, 2000, in front of the clubhouse at Augusta National Golf Course, home of the 2000 Masters. (ELECTRONIC IMAGE) AFP PHOTO/Robert SULLIVAN (Photo credit should read ROBERT SULLIVAN/AFP/Getty Images)ROBERT SULLIVAN/AFP/Getty Images Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and […]
WCBS 880AUGUSTA, : Course worker Skip Elliott waters flowers 04 April, 2000, in front of the clubhouse at Augusta National Golf Course, home of the 2000 Masters. (ELECTRONIC IMAGE) AFP PHOTO/Robert SULLIVAN (Photo credit should read ROBERT SULLIVAN/AFP/Getty Images)ROBERT SULLIVAN/AFP/Getty Images WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. […]
1010 WINSAUGUSTA, : Course worker Skip Elliott waters flowers 04 April, 2000, in front of the clubhouse at Augusta National Golf Course, home of the 2000 Masters. (ELECTRONIC IMAGE) AFP PHOTO/Robert SULLIVAN (Photo credit should read ROBERT SULLIVAN/AFP/Getty Images)ROBERT SULLIVAN/AFP/Getty Images 1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the […]
WFANAUGUSTA, : Course worker Skip Elliott waters flowers 04 April, 2000, in front of the clubhouse at Augusta National Golf Course, home of the 2000 Masters. (ELECTRONIC IMAGE) AFP PHOTO/Robert SULLIVAN (Photo credit should read ROBERT SULLIVAN/AFP/Getty Images)ROBERT SULLIVAN/AFP/Getty Images As the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio […]
WLNYAUGUSTA, : Course worker Skip Elliott waters flowers 04 April, 2000, in front of the clubhouse at Augusta National Golf Course, home of the 2000 Masters. (ELECTRONIC IMAGE) AFP PHOTO/Robert SULLIVAN (Photo credit should read ROBERT SULLIVAN/AFP/Getty Images)ROBERT SULLIVAN/AFP/Getty Images Program Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, […]
REMEMBERING BARBARA BUSH: 1,500 Guests Expected At Invite-Only Funeral For Former First Lady | Photos Through The Years | Mrs. Bush's Life & Legacy | 'Storybook' 73-Year Marriage To George H.W. | WATCH LIVE
Filed Under:Local TV

PORT JEFFERSON, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A Long Island mom is facing some serious charges Saturday after police say she gave her four-year-old son a marijuana-laced brownie.

Investigators say the mother, 29-year-old Sydney Marquez, is a known drug dealer in the area.

Authorities discovered Marquez was using a Facebook page “Good Vibez Only” to sell psychedelic mushrooms, marijuana, and THC products via mail.

Suffolk County District Attorney Timothy Sini says the page contained advertisements for an event to be held at Marquez’s Port Jefferson home on April 20th.

“The defendant was going to sell drugs at this party, including marijuana, concentrated THC, edibles, and mushrooms,” Sini said in a statement. “It was called the ‘First Annual Good Vibes 420 Party,’ and I assure you it will be the last.”

State Police intended on raiding the party, but Sini says after receiving information that Marquez fed a pot brownie to her son they executed the search warrant ahead of schedule and placed her under arrest.

Her son was treated at a local hospital before being released to a relative.

Marquez has been charged with two felony drug charges and three misdemeanors, including unlawfully dealing with a child.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

Download Weather App
Talkers
60 Minutes Hear It On Demand

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch