NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police are searching for a man in connection with a possible hate crime on the subway.

It happened around 8:15 p.m. Friday on a northbound 4 train approaching the Union Square/14th Street subway station.

Police said the suspect got into an argument with a 24-year-old Hispanic man and made derogatory comments about the victim’s ethnicity.

The suspect followed the victim off the train, punching him in the head and pushed him onto the tracks, police said.

A friend and Good Samaritan were able to pull the victim back onto the platform. He was taken to a local hospital with a cut to his head.

The suspect fled on a Brooklyn-bound L train.

Police described him as a heavyset black man, wearing a “Make America Great Again” hat, black jacket, “Make America Great Again” shirt, blue jean overalls and jewelry around his neck.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS or for Spanish 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit tips on the Crime Stoppers Website or by texting them to CRIMES (274637) then entering TIP577. All calls are strictly confidential.