NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – “Austin Powers” actor Verne Troyer has died. He was 49 years old.

“It is with great sadness and incredibly heavy hearts to write that Verne passed away today,” said a statement on his Instagram page.

“Verne was also a fighter when it came to his own battles. Over the years he’s struggled and won, struggled and won, struggled and fought some more, but unfortunately this time was too much,” the statement continued. “During this recent time of adversity he was baptized while surrounded by his family. The family appreciates that they have this time to grieve privately.”

The actor, best known for playing the character “Mini Me,” was hospitalized earlier this month in Los Angeles, CBS News reported.

“Depression and Suicide are very serious issues. You never know what kind of battle someone is going through inside. Be kind to one another. And always know, it’s never too late to reach out to someone for help,” the statement continued.

