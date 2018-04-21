WOODBRIDGE, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Two people were rushed to the hospital after a home exploded in Woodbridge, New Jersey Saturday morning.

Woodbridge Police say they were called to 121 Vernon Way in Port Reading just before 10 am for reports of an explosion.

When they arrived officers discovered two people suffering from injuries. They were both rushed to Saint Barnabas Hospital in Livingston.

The condition of both victims wasn’t immediately known.

Elizabethtown Gas says they’ve sent field service representatives to the scene to assist emergency response officials with their investigation, which is ongoing.