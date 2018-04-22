CBS 2 NYWatch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Looking for our new site? Click here WCBS helps […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]
Christopher Swain Navigates The 1.8-Mile Stretch Of Water The EPA Says To Avoid At All Costs
Filed Under:Christopher Swain, Gowanus Canal, Jenna DeAngelis, Local TV

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — An activist sent a strong message on Earth Day.

He took a plunge into the notoriously toxic Gowanus Canal on Sunday. It wasn’t his first swim in the waterway and it likely won’t be his last, CBS2’s Jenna DeAngelis reported.

Christopher Swain is taking a stand … well, a swim … to prove a point about pollution.

“It feels like it could be a beautiful place to swim, but it smells like poop and oil and gasoline,” he said from the water.

Christopher Swain

Activist Christopher Swain swam the polluted Gowanus Canal on April 22, 2018. (Photo: CBS2)

Sunday’s trip was Swain’s third plunge into the 1.8-mile long Gowanus, which is widely known for its contamination.

MOREEnvironmental Activist Completes Gowanus Canal Swim In Attempt To Bring Awareness To Its Polluted Waters

Even though many likely wouldn’t dare to swim in the canal, the Environmental Protection Agency strongly advises against it.

“They’ve cultured all sorts of bacteria and viruses in this canal,” Swain said. “They’ve even found live gonorrhea after sewage events in this canal.”

While streaming his entire experience on Facebook, Swain explained why he took the health risk.

“I’m doing it because I love this canal and I want it to be clean,” Swain said.

MOREResidents Happy To See Cleanup Begin At Gowanus Canal Superfund Site

Swain tried to keep himself clean in the process by wearing protective gear.

“I’m wearing a puncture-resistant search and rescue dry suit. What that means is no water is touching my skin under the suit,” he said.

And when a little water gets in his mouth … he gargles hydrogen peroxide.

MOREReal Estate Developers Eye Streets Around Notoriously Toxic Gowanus Canal

The first time Swain made this swim was Earth Day three years ago and he said he has since seen some change.

“There’s a federal cleanup underway that’s gonna take out the muck of the bottom, but that’s not gonna help necessarily with the plumbing problems that put sewage and contaminated runoff into the canal,” he said.

His mission: to speed up the clean up.

“I’m thinking, hey, we built a space shuttle; we built an iPhone in this country. We can figure out how to not contaminate this canal, to make it safe for swimming,” Swain said.

And he’s not going to stop swimming here, until its safe for everyone to swim and boat here, Deangelis reported.

Swain said he’s swam in the Hudson River, the Long Island Sound and the East River, all in his push for clean water.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

Download Weather App
Talkers
60 Minutes Hear It On Demand

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch