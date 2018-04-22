NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Authorities on Sunday issued a new warning about possible measles exposures across the Tri-State Area.

New York State health officials are concerned about people who may have come into contact with two tourists from Europe who have the disease.

Authorities say the tourists visited a Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witness in Brooklyn last Sunday before making stops at Watchtower Jehovah’s Witness facilities in in Tuxedo Park and Patterson, New York.

Symptoms of measles include a fever, rash, cough, conjunctivitis, or runny nose and usually appear 10 to 12 days after exposure.

Officials advise individuals who may have been exposed who have symptoms consistent with measles to contact their healthcare provider, local clinic, or emergency department before going for care to prevent the spread of the illness.

More information about measles can be found here.