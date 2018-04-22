CBS 2 NYWatch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
Infielder Goes 0 For 4 In 5-1 Win; Bombers Field Lineup With No One 30 Or Older For First Time Since 1989
New York Yankees

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — Luis Severino pitched three-hit ball over seven innings, prized prospect Gleyber Torres went 0 for 4 in his big league debut and the youthful New York Yankees beat the Toronto Blue Jays 5-1 on Sunday.

Didi Gregorius homered, No. 9 batter Austin Romine laced a two-run double and rookie Miguel Andujar had a career-high four hits, including an RBI double, to help the Yankees take three of four in the series from their AL East rivals.

Torres stranded six runners, striking out, grounding into a double play, popping out and flying out. Torres played second base and batted eighth in a Yankees lineup that didn’t include a player 30 or older for the first time since Sept. 29, 1989, according to STATS.

Gleyber Torres

Yankees infielder Gleyber Torres runs off the field to the dugout after the seventh inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Yankee Stadium on April 22, 2018. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

With veteran left fielder Brett Gardner receiving a rest, the eldest starter on the field was Romine, the team’s 29-year-old backup catcher.

Teoscar Hernandez homered in the sixth off Severino (4-1), who struck out six and walked two. The ace right-hander won for only the second time in nine outings against Toronto.

David Robertson and Aroldis Chapman each worked a scoreless inning of relief to finish the four-hitter.

Jaime Garcia (2-1) gave up four runs and six hits in 5 1/3 innings for the Blue Jays (13-8), who lost consecutive games for the first time since opening the season with two home losses to the Yankees. Toronto had won its last five following a defeat.

It was Garcia’s first start against New York. The lefty made eight starts for the Yankees down the stretch last season, going 0-3 with a 4.82 ERA.

Gregorius hit a solo home run in the first inning. He added a sacrifice fly in the seventh after Aaron Hicks stole second and advanced to third on a throwing error by catcher Russell Martin.

Romine’s two-run double came with two outs in the second after Torres struck out with two runners in scoring position.

Andujar drove home a run in the sixth with his second double, giving him 10 extra-base hits in his last six games. He also had two infield singles and finished 4 for 4 to raise his average to .308.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Blue Jays: 2B Devon Travis was back in the lineup. He missing the previous two games after fouling a ball off his left foot Thursday night in the series opener. … SS Aledmys Diaz was rested in favor of rookie Lourdes Gurriel Jr.

Yankees: Hicks banged hard into the center-field wall trying to make a running, leaping catch of Justin Smoak’s leadoff double in the fourth. Hicks was briefly shaken up after tumbling to the turf, but stayed in the game.

UP NEXT

Blue Jays: Following an off day, LHP J.A. Happ (3-1, 4.50 ERA) starts Tuesday night at home against Boston RHP Rick Porcello (4-0, 1.40).

Yankees: Masahiro Tanaka (2-2, 6.45) pitches Monday night on five days’ rest in the opener of a four-game series against visiting Minnesota. The right-hander is 4-0 with a 2.48 ERA in four career starts vs. the Twins, but is coming off a pair of rough outings against Boston and Miami.

