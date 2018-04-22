CBS 2 NYDamaged Macy's display window (credit: CBS 2) Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships […]
Victim Jumped On Way Home From Synagogue, Told 'You Don’t Need Help. I’m Going To Kill You Right Here'
Filed Under:Local TV, Natalie Duddridge

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There have been two recent attacks against Orthodox Jewish men in Brooklyn.

In the latest one, the victim was approached by a stranger and choked on the street, CBS2’s Natalie Duddridge reported Sunday night.

Surveillance video shows the suspect running down the street and tackling another man. He then forces him against a fence, choking and punching him.

The victim, an Orthodox Jewish man, was left with a black eye, a broken rib and scratches on his neck and back. He didn’t want to give his name, but he said he was walking home from his synagogue on Saturday afternoon near Rutland Road and Schenectady Avenue when he said hi to a stranger who then got very angry.

“I turned around and I see that he’s right behind me and he jumped me. And then he said ‘I hate Jews,'” the victim said. “I greeted him hello. Next thing I know he said ‘I don’t like Jews. Who were you talking to?’ He put me in a headlock and I’m trying to maneuver out of him. In the meantime, I’m screaming ‘Help! Help! Help! Help!’ He says, ‘You don’t need help. I’m going to kill you right here.'”

An Orthodox Jewish man was attacked on his way home from synagogue on April 21, 2018. (Photo: CBS2)

An Orthodox Jewish man was attacked on his way home from synagogue on April 21, 2018. (Photo: CBS2)

Luckily, two people passing by minutes later pulled the suspect off and held him back, helping the victim escape.

The video shows the victim going into a neighbor’s yard to retrieve his hat and glasses. The suspect continues to stalk him as the two good Samaritans keep him back.

“Two nurses came. Medical, wearing white. Male and female,” the victim said.

Since the assault police have been monitoring the neighborhood. The victim’s family said despite the increased security they’re now scared to go out on the street.

“There’s fear. There’s a lot of fear. The thing we know is that, unfortunately, there are people out there who want to kill us for one reason — because we are a Jew,” the victim’s wife said.

This is the second time this week a Jewish man has been targeted. An April 14, a 42-year-old man was assaulted on the 600 block of Eastern Parkway just after midnight, punched in the face repeatedly. The NYPD’s Hate Crimes Unit is investigating both incidents. It has yet to determine if the attacks are connected.

The Anti-Defamation League is offering a $5,000 reward for any information leading to the arrests of the individuals responsible.

