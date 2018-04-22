PATERSON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — An on-duty Paterson police officer was killed in a car crash Sunday morning, according to the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office.

Investigators say Paterson Police responded to reports of a collision near 150 Getty Ave. in Patterson just before 11 a.m.

Upon arrival they saw on on-duty officer driving a marked car involved in a collision with a parked vehicle.

The officer was rushed to Saint Joseph’s Regional Medical Center where he later succumbed to his injuries, according to authorities.

No other injuries were reported in the crash, which remains under investigation.

The Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office asks anyone with additional information about this incident to contact us on our tips line at 1-877-370-PCPO or tips@passaiccountynj.org.