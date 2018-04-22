NASHVILLE, Tenn. (CBSNewYork/AP) — Police in Tennessee say four people are dead and four more are injured after a gunman opened fire at a Waffle House restaurant early Sunday, Don Aaron of the Metro Nashville Police Department said in interview with CBS affiliate WTVF.
Police say the gunman opened fire just before 3:30 am at the restaurant on Murfreesboro Pike in Antioch, a suburb roughly 20 minutes from downtown Nashville. A customer at the restaurant took the gun from the suspect, who then took off his coat and fled the area according to police.
Police say the suspect, identified as 29-year-old Travis Reinking of Illinois, is armed with an AR-15 rifle and is on the run.
In a bizarre twist, police say Reinking was only wearing a coat when he opened fire. He has since removed the coat and is believed to be nude.
Authorities say a man believed to be Reinking was last seen in a wood line near an apartment complex close to the Waffle House.
If you see Reinking, police ask that you call 615-862-8600 immediately.
