NASHVILLE, Tenn. (CBSNewYork/AP) — Police in Tennessee say four people are dead and four more are injured after a gunman opened fire at a Waffle House restaurant early Sunday, Don Aaron of the Metro Nashville Police Department said in interview with CBS affiliate WTVF.

Police say the gunman opened fire just before 3:30 am at the restaurant on Murfreesboro Pike in Antioch, a suburb roughly 20 minutes from downtown Nashville. A customer at the restaurant took the gun from the suspect, who then took off his coat and fled the area according to police.

BREAKING: Travis Reinking, 29, of Morton, IL, is person of interest in Waffle House shooting. Vehicle the gunman arrived in is registered to him. Gunman last seen walking south on Murfreesboro Pike. He shed is coat and is nude. See Reinking? Pls call 615-862-8600 immediately. pic.twitter.com/duoWCo5fC0 — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) April 22, 2018

Police say the suspect, identified as 29-year-old Travis Reinking of Illinois, is armed with an AR-15 rifle and is on the run.

In a bizarre twist, police say Reinking was only wearing a coat when he opened fire. He has since removed the coat and is believed to be nude.

Authorities say a man believed to be Reinking was last seen in a wood line near an apartment complex close to the Waffle House.

If you see Reinking, police ask that you call 615-862-8600 immediately.

