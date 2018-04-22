NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police on Sunday were looking for a man in connection to a brutal attack aboard a subway in Lower Manhattan.

The victim was punched repeatedly and then pushed onto the tracks in what investigators have dubbed a hate crime.

Police say the suspect, wearing a red “Make America Great Again” hat, started fighting with a 24-year-old Hispanic man on a 4 train as it was approaching Union Square on Friday around 8:15 p.m.

The suspect allegedly started making multiple derogatory remarks regarding the victim’s ethnicity. He then followed the victim off the train and punched him in the head multiple times.

Police say the suspect then pushed the victim onto the tracks before running off. Luckily, a friend helped the victim to safety.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital and treated for a minor head wound.

Investigators describe the suspect as a black man with a dark complexion and heavyset build. He was last seen wearing a read “MAGA” hat with blue dungarees, a black three-quarter length jacket, and jewelry around his neck.