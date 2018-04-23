By Justin Lewis

CBS2 Meteorologist

Sunshine will dominate this afternoon, much like yesterday. And if you liked those 60s, you’re in for another treat. Enjoy!

It will be clear to mostly clear tonight with light winds in place. And it will be another cool one with 40s in the city and 30s in the suburbs.

Clouds will gradually increase tomorrow ahead of our next system, but we should remain dry. As for temps, they’ll be running slightly cooler with highs around 60°.

It’s tomorrow night into Wednesday that we’ll have to watch as an area of low pressure delivers some showers and rain. These could produce some flooding, as well, so stay tuned!