CBS 2 NYWatch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Looking for our new site? Click here WCBS helps […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]
Filed Under:Local TV, Marcia Kramer, Westchester County

ALBANY, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – Special elections will be held across New York on Tuesday, with 11 legislative seats up for grabs.

The vacant Senate seat in Westchester County has both Democrats and Republicans holding their breath. It will help determine which party rules the roost.

As CBS2’s Political Reporter Marcia Kramer reported, if you’re a Westchester County resident, you have to be living under a rock not to know that Republican Julie Killian and Democrat Shelley Mayer want to represent you in Albany.

It’s a race filled with TV ads, millions of dollars in campaign spending and ugly charges. Both women are campaigning down to the wire.

“You need someone who’s going to go to every meeting,” Mayer said, playing up her experience as a Yonkers assemblywoman.

“I’m an Albany outsider. I’m going to go up there, push some buttons and get things done,” said Killian.

A diner in Eastchester served as a microcosm of the election, which has taken on added importance. Because whether the Senate is controlled by Republicans or Democrats will be determined by this one race.

Marilyn Piven told Kramer she’s voting for Mayer. Her lunch partner had another choice.

“I want to see some Republicans get back in Albany. I’m voting for Julie Killian,” said Diane Sender.

Both candidates are courting female voters, Killian tarring Mayer with charges she dropped the ball on sexual misconduct complaints brought to her by Julia Lilkendey and another woman when Mayer served as counsel to Senate Democrats.

“She’s no champion of women,” Killian said. “These things have been going on in Albany for years.”

“I feel terribly about their circumstances,” said Mayer. “Unfortunately, had a ridiculous policy and they still have it.”

The election calculus has everyone on tenterhooks. If Killian wins, Republicans rule. If Mayer wins, her party has to get Simcha Felder, a Brooklyn Democrat who votes with the GOP, to return to the fold. And Felder is playing things close to the vest.

In addition to the Westchester race, there is another Senate race in the Bronx and nine Assembly races in districts from Long Island to Buffalo.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

Download Weather App
Talkers
60 Minutes Hear It On Demand

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch