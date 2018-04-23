FLOWER HILL, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — So much for that holiday spirit.

A Long Island couple may face a forced ban on their Christmas display this year.

The brilliant light show may be subject to permits, a restricting of hours from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. and a $100 daily fee, which they told CBS2’s Jennifer McLogan they cannot afford.

Homeowner Bob Young told Newsday he believes the Village of Flower Hill’s new requirements are a direct attack on his Sunnyvale Road display, which has music, synchronized blinking patterns and usually draws a pretty big crowd. It appears it has also drawn the ire of some neighbors.

“This law is obviously directed only at me. I’m the only one that fits the criteria they’re defining,” said Young, who started decorating his home and property back in 1996.

McLogan sat down with Young and his wife, Marie, to discuss the issue.