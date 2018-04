NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Firefighters are on the scene of a massive fire in the Bronx involving several businesses.

The four-alarm fire broke out just before 5:30 a.m. Tuesday in the area of 194th Street at Marion Avenue. Flames and smoke could be seen coming from the building, which has multiple stores in it.

Large areas of the roof appeared to be burned out but so far, no injuries have been reported, CBS2’s Jim Smith reported.

FDNYalerts BX 4-ALARM 316 E 194 ST, COMMERCIAL FIRE 1ST FLR, — FDNYalerts (@FDNYAlerts) April 24, 2018

The cause of the fire is not yet known.