LOS ANGELES (CBS Local) – Live Nation is kicking off the summer season by offering music lovers a big discount on tickets to thousands of live events.

The events promoter is celebrating the start of National Concert Week with $20 “all-in” tickets to over 2,000 of the company’s tour of summer concerts. The deal starts on April 30 and runs through May 8 on Live Nation’s website.

According to a press release, the National Concert Week promotion will offer over 1.5 million tickets to live performances for “Comedy, Country, Hip-Hop, Latin, Metal, Rock, Pop and more.”

“National Concert Week is a time for artists and fans to celebrate their love of live music,” the company added.

During the special ticket offer, fans can cash in on live performances featuring dozens of stars including Alan Jackson, Bon Jovi, Kevin Hart, Keith Urban, Shakira, and many more. A full list of the shows fans can buy tickets for is available at livenation.com.

