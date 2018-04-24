CBS 2 NYWatch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
Filed Under:Local TV, Stamford

STAMFORD, Conn. (CBSNewYork) – The sound of gunfire and someone shouting “Everybody down, everybody” shocked moviegoers sitting in the lobby of the Bow Tie Majestic 6 movie theaters Sunday night, but the incident appears to have been a juvenile prank.

Five children ranging in ages from 10 to 16 were arrested and face both criminal charges and potential school disciplinary action after police say they used toy cap guns to stage the mock attack in Stamford, reports CBS2’s Tony Aiello.

Police say three members of the group had noisy toy guns and fired them in the theater while shouting “everyone down” before fleeing the theater.

Officers responded to the scene as if it was an active shooter situation.

A person at the movie theater followed the youths outside and was able to tell police where to find the suspected pranksters who now face charges.

Several patrons in the theater later said the incident reminded them of the 2012 mass shooting in Aurora, Colorado, where gunman James Eagan Holmes killed 12 people during a midnight showing of The Dark Knight Rises film.

Comments
  1. Patrick James Borush says:
    April 24, 2018 at 5:04 pm

    why would they face discipline at school?… oh thats right school is pre prison now…

