Hello!

It’s wet & wild out there this morning with a strong low passing through. Skies will be cloudy all day and rain will be falling for most of it. This morning brings the worst the storm has to offer and the potential for flooding. Rain will be heavy from 6am through lunch time depending on where you live.

No one escapes the rain, but some unlucky towns will see more due to “training showers” (rain that follows up on itself without really stopping). At least it’s not a cold rain…today’s high: 58°.

Tomorrow, clouds break for sunshine and temps rebound into the 60s. Stay safe out there today and keep an eye out for lightning. G