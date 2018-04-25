NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD wants your help identifying a man who attacked a woman in her car waiting at a red light.

The incident happened on April 18 at 9:50 p.m. on West 166 Street and St. Nicholas Avenue in Washington Heights.

The 37-year-old victim was sitting in her car when a man walked up carrying a stick. He smashed open her window and then beat her with the stick, police said.

The woman was rushed to St. Luke’s Hospital with head injuries, police said.

The suspect was wearing a camouflage jacket with an orange skull on the back, blue jeans and orange sneakers, police said.

Anyone with any information about the incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or 1-800-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via the Crime Stoppers website, or text a tip to CRIMES (274637) and then entering TIP577.

All calls are kept confidential.