NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The city’s health department says it is investigating three cases of Legionnaires’ disease at Co-op City in the Bronx, including one elderly patient who died.

The Health Department said the cases occurred in three connected buildings at the complex within the last 12 months.

In a statement, health officials said the three patients who became sick had “conditions that increase the chances of getting Legionnaires’ disease.” Two patients have been released from the hospital, according to the department.

Health officials say they will be sampling the internal plumbing of the building to assess the potential sources of the disease. They say the complex does not have a cooling tower.

“Residents of this building who are over 50 or have underlying medical conditions should avoid showering until the investigation is completed,” the Health Department said, adding that tap water in the building is safe to drink.

Legionnaires’ disease is caused by breathing in water vapor containing the bacteria. It is not contagious and is treatable with antibiotics.

Symptoms include fever, cough, chills, muscle aches, headache, fatigue, loss of appetite, confusion and diarrhea, officials said. Symptoms typically appear two to 10 days after exposure to Legionella bacteria.

“As always, adults with flu-like symptoms, fever, cough, or difficulty breathing should seek immediate medical attention,” the Health Department said. “Legionella testing should be considered by clinicians based on history, symptoms, and other findings.”

The city started regular, mandatory inspections of cooling systems after a deadly Legionnaires’ outbreak in the South Bronx where 12 people died.

